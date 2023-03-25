Concord Presbyterian Church (located in the Loray community) is hosting a trivia night at the Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill in Statesville on April 1, at 7 p.m.

The trivia event also includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, cash bar, and music.

Cost is $30 per person. Sign up online or pay at the door.

All profits go to eliminate student lunch debt in community schools.

Join as a table team of 6 to 8, or sign up individually and be partnered with others on the night of the event.

Compete in several categories of trivia including local history, pop culture, sports, and music to win prizes and bragging rights. Sign up at concordpreschurch.com/events. Send your inquiries to info@concordpreschurch.com if further details needed.