Concord Presbyterian Church to host trivia night March 12 at Twisted Oak

Come match wits with a Jeopardy champion!

Concord Presbyterian Church Pastor Elizabeth Troyer is a past Jeopardy champion and will be on hand as the church hosts a trivia night on March 12 at Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill in Statesville.

Tickets are $30 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, dessert raffle, and music. Join as a table of six and bring your team or sign up individually and you will be partnered with a group. Compete in several categories of trivia, including local history, pop culture, sports, and music to win cash prizes sponsored by local businesses.

For more information visit https://www.concordpreschurch.com/trivia. The deadline to register is Monday.

All proceeds benefit the church’s student ministries. The money will help send youth on summer trips and mission opportunities.