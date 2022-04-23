Concert to benefit child abuse prevention in Iredell County

Pharos Parenting is hosting their second annual Rockin’ for a Reason benefit concert at Davesté Vineyards April 29 from 6-9 p.m. with the crowd favorite band, Too Much Sylvia.

This ticketed event will feature a food truck as well as beer and wine sales from Davesté Vineyards, 155 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the website, www.pharosparenting.org through April 28. Tickets may be also purchased upon arrival with cash or credit card.

Last year’s concert was a smashing success with more than 350 people in attendance and raised more than $18,000 to support child abuse prevention programs in Iredell County. With the support of the community and generous sponsors, Pharos hopes to raise more than $20,000 this year.

Too Much Sylvia has been entertaining audiences for 31 years with a wide variety of tunes. They were inducted into The Carolina Beach Music Hall (CBMA) of Fame in 2019. According to their website, “Too Much Sylvia has the ability and desire to please and play something that everyone will enjoy.”

Pharos Parenting is a child abuse prevention center that has been teaching parents how to build stronger families for more than 30 years. All of the programs are designed to promote positive parenting skills and safety for children. Fundraisers and donations make it possible for parent aides to serve clients at no cost to the family, providing support and coaching 24/7 until they are confident and competent caregivers.

For more information about Pharos Parenting, visit www.PharosParenting.org or call 704-878-2227.