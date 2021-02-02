Complaints of drug activity led to arrest of Statesville man

Acting on tips from citizens, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office culminated an investigation with the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

James Faron Morrison, 54, of East Greenbriar Road, was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance and one count each of felony trafficking by possession of Schedule II (cocaine and crack cocaine) and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI (marijuana).

A magistrate set bond at $160,000.

Campbell said the investigation began when narcotics investigators received information that Morrison was distributing narcotics from his vehicle on a dirt portion of Corry Drive off Twin Oaks Road. Surveillance operations were established in the area and investigators used drones to watch Morrison and his activities, Campbell said.

He said the traffic patterns in the area, along with the drone footage, established Morrison was distributing narcotics from his vehicle, and on at least one occasion, was armed with a rifle.