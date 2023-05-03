An anonymous narcotics complaint led to the arrest of a Stony Point man on felony drug charges.

Herman Dale Payne, 61, of East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule I, felony maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule III, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Friday, Deputies Will Wiedenmann and T.M. Sharpe of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) checked out an anonymous complaint at a residence in the 400 block of East Lackey Farm Road.

Campbell said Payne admitted to having narcotics after the deputies talked with him about the complaint.

Deputies then conducted a search of the residence and located methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, buprenorphine hydrochloride, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.