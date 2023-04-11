A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest more than $5.72 million to locate its first North American production site to Statesville.

EPOC Enviro will occupy 263,701 square feet in a plant at the Statesville Commerce Center located at the intersection of Highway 70 and Barkley Road.

“It’s great to welcome EPOC Enviro to Iredell County in the nationally recognized top state for business with the best workers in the world,” said Cooper. “Our fight against polluted water and climate change will be bolstered by this company’s innovative products and its commitment to sustainability.”

EPOC Enviro is a subsidiary of OPEC Systems, an Australian firm with three decades of global environmental engineering experience, according to a press release from the state. EPOC provides a clean and sustainable remediation solution that removes harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water, soil, and industrial systems. The company patented SAFF® in 2016 as a natural process using air to permanently, and rapidly, remediate PFAS with zero harm to the environment, the state release said.

The Statesville location will allow the company to expand into the United States.

“After looking at possible sites all over America we are delighted to have settled on North Carolina as the hub for our U.S. business activities,” said Peter Murphy, president of EPOC Enviro. “Statesville is perfectly situated in a beautiful corner of the country, and it is exactly the kind of community we were hoping to become an integral part of.”

“Global manufacturers like EPOC are attracted to places with a diverse and skilled workforce,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina not only has the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, but it also has a strategic economic development plan that prioritizes our workforce and training systems to help prepare our talent for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support EPOC’s location to North Carolina. New positions include electricians, engineers, fitters, managers, technicians, and administrative personnel. Although salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions is $64,464, which exceeds the Iredell County average wage of $64,433. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $14.5 million per year for the region.

EPOC’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee, the release said.

“EPOC could have selected any place in the world for this expansion and we’re delighted they chose Statesville,” said N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer. “Manufacturers can reach more than 70% of the nation’s population in two days from Iredell County, and is near one of the world’s busiest airports, making it a great area for foreign direct investment.”

“This is an outstanding win for Iredell County and the entire state,” said N.C. Rep. Jeffrey C. McNeely. “We sincerely appreciate the local and state officials and economic development professionals that helped bring these good-paying jobs and this new investment to our community.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the North Carolina Community College System, Mitchell Community College, Iredell County, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Statesville and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the release said.