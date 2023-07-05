For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have a chance to say thank you for those years of service.

“Mrs. Clyburn is known as a mentor, a pillar of society, and a caregiver. She has displayed her qualities of dedication, devotion, and leadership confidently throughout her life and extensive career. This excerpt will attempt to notate the feats which serve to the exaltations of her name yet cannot do justice to the work that she has accomplished over decades of service,” Sharon Easter said.

On Saturday from 2-4 p.m., friends and family can gather at the Unity Center on Salisbury Road and share how the teacher and educator had a positive impact on the lives of students.

Easter is Clyburn’s goddaughter and is from a family of seven, all of whom Clyburn taught.

“I wanted to do for her as her goddaughter to highlight her many years of pouring into the community, teaching over 50 years,” Easter said.

Clyburn attended Morningside School in Statesville before earning a degree from Livingston College. She would teach in Catawba before coming to Statesville to teach middle schoolers.

In addition to teaching and mentoring students over the years, Clyburn has also been involved with the NAACP, the Eastern Star and the Lambda Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.