Community prayer asks for healing, change in Statesville

While Doris Allison is a part of Statesville’s city council and a representative of Ward 3, on Tuesday her role was that of leader at the Bentley Center as she organized a community prayer.

“This is the heart of a community that is hurting to see that they are loved, that they are actually loved from within and out, and we’re coming together as one,” Allison said.

Allison gathered with members of the public as well as several city staff members who came to support the councilwoman’s efforts, including new police chief David Onley.

Allison said community prayers are something she’d done for a while, but one she felt compelled to after a number of shooting incidents in South Statesville. Between a shooting that killed a man earlier this month, as well as praying for the families affected by a vehicle crashing into a golf cart last week that killed three people and injured three others, there was plenty on the minds those gathered at the Bentley Center.

“South, north, it couldn’t have gone much worse in Statesville,” City Manager Ron Smith said.

While Allison said prayer was essential, she recognized her role as a councilwoman as well as what the city does to address the economic, safety and housing issues in Statesville, particularly the south side.

She said with Smith and his staff, the city council and others have been coming together in the past year to renew efforts to tackle some of those issues.

“My ward has been troubled for many years, but this is the first time I can say somebody is listening, and somebody cares, and because of that, we’re seeing change,” Allison said. “I want people to be patient and to understand there are changes happening here, and there is change to come.

“If they want to be part of the solution, vote. Come out and vote for change.” Allison said as she encouraged people to come to the city council meetings to make sure their voices are heard.

Bringing those changes hasn’t been easy for the city as it faces criticism for what it has and hasn’t done in the wards that make up southern Statesville. Crime statistics have shown a decrease from 2020 to 2021 in Statesville, but some of the same issues, such as the lack of a grocery store for residents, housing, transportation, employment and violence continue to be common complaints from residents.

Ward 6 Councilman Frederick Foster also asked for patience while acknowledging more can be done.

“It’s been some slow progress, and we need to be more aggressive with budgeting. We’re trying to do more, but we’re limited by the budget because we don’t want to raise taxes. That’s why we have to encourage smart growth, more businesses, more housing, more tax revenue coming in,” Foster said. “We’re making progress, but not enough for me, we’ve got a lot to work on.”

While Allison and Foster pray and represent their wards on the council, pastors like Thomas McDaniels of Cochran Street Bible Church will do their part as spiritual leaders while they “fill in gaps” that local, state, and federal governments don’t cover. He said the church works to feed and help address some of the physical needs of residents, along with the spiritual.

“There’s a spiritual aspect to it, the Bible says we wrestle not against flesh and bones, but the principalities of darkness. I can bring them Jesus, I can bring them hope and comfort to lost and hurting situation,” McDaniels said. “We can fill in the gaps by providing food, clothes, and other things, that’s how we fill in the gaps. My vision for Cochran Street is to turn it into a community church where people can come and have a safe place.”

Whether prayer or action from the city, the goal is that healing and peace for Statesville. And while Allison and McDaniels said they hope more people come to future community prayers, they were happy to see those gathered there that want to see change come.

“Change starts with me and you, a fire starts with a tiny ember,” McDaniels said. “I’m excited to see what can happen.”

