Community news

Kirkman reappointed to state’s Child Fatality Task Force

The task force conducts a statistical study of the incidences and causes of child deaths in the state and establishes a profile of child deaths; develops a system for multidisciplinary review of child deaths; and studies the operation of existing local teams. It also examines laws, rules and policies relating to confidentiality of and access to information that affects agencies with responsibilities for children, including state and local health, mental health, social services, education and law enforcement agencies, to determine if those regulations inappropriately impede the exchange of information necessary to protect children from preventable deaths. The task force has 35 members, each serving a two-year term.