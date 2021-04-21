Community news

Appointments available for IHS vaccine clinic

Iredell Health System has appointments available for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Hospital, 557 Brookdale Drive.

To book an appointment at this first dose clinic, visit https://www.iredellhealth.org/vaccinations/.

Harmony High School annual reunion canceled

The officers of the Harmony High School Alumni Association (1916-1966) have decided that due to COVID-19 risks the annual reunion, which was scheduled for May 8, will be canceled.

The officers are Michael Reid and Jerry Campbell, co-presidents; Martha Johnson, secretary; and Diane Eller, treasurer.

For information, call 704-818-7285.

Johnson family reunion will not be held Saturday

The annual Thomas A. Johnson family reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. This was scheduled for April 25. For questions, call 704-818-7285.