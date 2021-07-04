 Skip to main content
Community meeting planned Monday evening at Bentley Center
Residents of Statesville continue to look for answers in the wake of Ah’Miyahh Howell’s death, which is why Statesville City Councilwoman Doris Allison is encouraging the community to join her and others today.

Ah’Miyahh, 8, died after she and her 7-year-old cousin were shot while playing in a yard on Wilson Lee Boulevard one week ago. A 10-year-old boy was also shot on Newbern Avenue minutes after the shooting on Wilson Lee Boulevard.

A community meeting is planned for 5 p.m. today at the Bentley Center, where Allison said she and others will be listening to Statesville’s youth and young adults about the struggles they face in their lives.

Allison also is encouraging young people to come out to speak with the counselors from local high schools and agencies will be available for those who might need them in light of last week’s shooting.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison said the investigation into Ah’Miyahh’s death is ongoing.

“We are actively investigating the homicide of Ah’Miyahh Howell and the serious injuries suffered by the other children on Monday, June 28, 2021. We are following up with forensic leads and other investigative tools to resolve this case.

However, we have not had anyone who witnessed this murder come forward. We will continue to fight for Ah’Miyahh Howell and all of our children in our community. If you witnessed this shooting or know someone who did, please contact us immediately,” he said in an email.

It's Time to Listen

For more information about Monday's community meeting happening at 5 pm. at the Bentley Center, contact Doris Allison at 704-873-6177 or Eric Heaggans at 704-380-2600.

