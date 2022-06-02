Community health fair set for Saturday, sponsored by The Salvation Army of Iredell County

A little bit can go a long way when it comes to preventive health care. That’s why the Salvation Army of Iredell County is sponsoring a free community health fair Saturday at its headquarters in Statesville.

“Our goal is to bring in a lot of elderly and those in the community that don’t have health care,” Major Joe Murè said. “Some things can sneak up on you, so we want to help people catch things early.”

There will be blood pressure checks, EMS/CPR demonstrations and medication management information, and EMS survival bags will be given out, along with other health care information.

But it won’t just be health care on the agenda Saturday as food will be provided by Grill4God and the Statesville Police Department. There will be crafts and a bouncy house for kids.

There also will be information tables set by Fifth Street Ministries, Foundation of Hope Ministries, Kintegra Health and Iredell EMS.

“We just want to let the community know we care about them and have all the organizations come together and show we love them, Major Joanne Murè said.

The Salvation Army is at at 1361 Caldwell St., and the event begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. For information, call 704-872-5623.

