Community happenings

Marine Corps League meeting set for Thursday

The Iredell County Marine Corps League, Detachment #1097 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at the Troutman American Legion Post 401, 301 S. Main St., Troutman.

The meet and greet will be from 6:30-7 p.m. with the meeting to follow from 7-8 p.m.

All Marines, Navy Corpsmen and chaplains are invited to attend. Additional information is available at www.iredellmcl.org.

Worship on the Lawn to be held at Troutman UMC

Troutman United Methodist Church, 204 Mills Ave., will hold its Worship on the Lawn homecoming service Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Special music will be provided by the Golden Valley Crusaders, a gospel bluegrass band.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon this year.