ABC Investments & Management Co., the management company of the Hilton Garden Inn and Comfort Inn & Suites in Statesville, in partnership with the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) and Statesville Civic Center, announced a community food drive aimed at supporting the Fifth Street Ministries Food Box Program and Community Kitchen. The food drive will coincide with the annual Celebrate Statesville Tourism Summit, scheduled to take place at the civic center on Wednesday.

In response to the growing need for assistance in the community, organizers are encouraging all attendees of the summit to contribute to the food drive by bringing canned goods to the event. So that the community can also participate, the food drive runs through Friday. The Hilton Garden Inn will provide a designated drop-off box at the civic center during these dates, where members of the community can contribute nonperishable food items.

ABC Investments & Management Co. Vice President and SCVB Board Member, Pritesh Nagarji, expressed their commitment to addressing food insecurity within the community, stating, “Community food programs, like the ones at Fifth Street Ministries, play a vital role in providing essential nourishment to individuals and families facing food insecurity, especially during the summer months. The community food drive aims to collect a substantial quantity of nonperishable food items to support their mission of feeding the hungry and ensuring no one goes to bed hungry in our community. We hope to make this an annual event, as programs like these align with our management company’s core values.”

The Celebrate Statesville Tourism Summit, hosted by the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, is an annual event at the civic center that brings together tourism professionals, local businesses and community leaders to celebrate the vibrant tourism industry in the city. This year, the summit serves as a platform to not only highlight the accomplishments and potential of our local tourism industry but also to make a positive impact by addressing a pressing community need.

The community food drive represents a collective effort by the Hilton Garden Inn, ABC Investments & Management Co., the SCVB, and the Statesville Civic Center to foster community engagement, encourage philanthropy, and address the challenges faced by those experiencing food insecurity. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors and demonstrate the strength of our community..

Debbie Williamson, community engagement manager, Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau at 704-878-3480, debbie@statesvillenc.com.