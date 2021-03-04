Community flocks to Clutch Coffee to benefit Sheldon's K9s

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal is to bring in anywhere from $8,000 to $9,000 today,” Samantha Bushu, manager of the West Plaza Drive location, said. “Hopefully that will happen.”

That amount is roughly what the coffee bar was able to raise for the charity last year.

To help support the rush of customers that were expected Thursday, Clutch brought extra staff down from their locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Autney Ramsuer, the manager of the location on Williamson Road, was appreciative of the extra help.

“Having two bars running to make drinks, as well as having two people out on the street taking orders really gets the orders in and out of the store faster,” she said.

However, the employees that typically staff the Mooresville locations weren’t going to shy away from the challenge that the day promised to bring.

“Today makes me value every single one of my employees,” Bushu said. “I realize how big of a heart they have and how amazing they truly are. They truly care.”