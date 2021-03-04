Community flocks to Clutch Coffee to benefit Sheldon's K9s

Cars were lined up more than 10 deep in a drive-thru lined with “thin blue line” flags as customers flocked to Clutch Coffee Bar to show support for fallen officer Jordan Sheldon’s foundation, Sheldon’s K9s, on Thursday morning.
“The amazing outpouring of love from the community is a really empowering thing to see,” Taylor DeLorenzo, assistant manager of the Clutch location on West Plaza Drive, said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”
On what would have been Officer Sheldon’s 34th birthday, Clutch Coffee committed to donate 100% of their proceeds from both Mooresville locations on Thursday to Sheldon’s K9s, a nonprofit organization that helps support the Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 units.
A group of MPD squad cars added to the festivities early in the morning, pulling up to the store with lights flashing around 7 a.m.
“This community has always supported the police department,” MPD Chief Ron Campurciani said. “They came out in mass when Jordon Sheldon was killed, but when you see the response today from so many people, almost two years later, you realize what a special place Mooresville is. When this community says it will never forget, it means it!”
According to the managers of both locations, by 10 a.m. they anticipated to have collected more than $2,000 for Sheldon’s K9s in their first five hours of business.
“Our goal is to bring in anywhere from $8,000 to $9,000 today,” Samantha Bushu, manager of the West Plaza Drive location, said. “Hopefully that will happen.”
That amount is roughly what the coffee bar was able to raise for the charity last year.
To help support the rush of customers that were expected Thursday, Clutch brought extra staff down from their locations in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Autney Ramsuer, the manager of the location on Williamson Road, was appreciative of the extra help.
“Having two bars running to make drinks, as well as having two people out on the street taking orders really gets the orders in and out of the store faster,” she said.
However, the employees that typically staff the Mooresville locations weren’t going to shy away from the challenge that the day promised to bring.
“Today makes me value every single one of my employees,” Bushu said. “I realize how big of a heart they have and how amazing they truly are. They truly care.”
But when it comes to the memory of Officer Sheldon, the entire Mooresville community shows that same level of heart. Since Sheldon’s K9s was founded, in part due to the money raised by Clutch Coffee in May of 2019 in the weeks following his tragic death, the organization has raised more than $80,000.