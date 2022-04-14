Community festival at Cool Spring UMC to feature car show, health information

Cool Spring United Methodist Church is hosting a community festival from 2-4 p.m. April 23.

The festival is co-sponsored by the Iredell County Health Department.

There will be a car show with a $100 gift card awarded to best in show.

Antojitons Mexicanos food truck also will be at the festival.

The festival also will feature activities for children, including a bouncy slide, games and snacks.

The health department will offer no-cost program information on COVID-19 vaccines and resource totes with testing information, tissues, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, face masks, hand soap, crayons and coloring books.

Twelve people must sign up for the vaccine clinic. For an appointment, call Tiana Hernandez at 704-761-2450.

The church is at 1902 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland.