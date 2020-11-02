Community events

Red Knights to host food drive for two local charities

The Iredell County Chapter of the Red Knights will conduct its 12 stations food drive Saturday to bring in donations for Iredell Christian Ministries and Matthew 25.

The ride will begin at Tilley Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at 10 a.m. There is no cost to ride, but donations of nonperishable foods or cash for either Matthew 25 or ICM are being accepted.

The ride will visit 12 fire stations in Iredell and Rowan counties. One of the stops will be Harmony Fire Department, which is holding its chicken barbecue fundraiser. Riders can buy food at the barbecue.

The stops will be at Central, Cleveland, Cool Springs, Ebenezer, Harmony, Monticello, Statesville, Trinity, Troutman, Union Grove, West Iredell and Woodleaf.

The fire stations in northern Iredell County are accepting drop-off donations of nonperishable foods for Matthew 25, a food pantry in Harmony. Donations made at the other stations will go to ICM, a food pantry in Statesville.

For more information, contact Jason Mullins, president of the Iredell Chapter of the Red Knights, at 704-902-7239.

