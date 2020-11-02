Community events

Red Knights to host food drive for two local charities
The Iredell County Chapter of the Red Knights will conduct its 12 stations food drive Saturday to bring in donations for Iredell Christian Ministries and Matthew 25.
The ride will begin at Tilley Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at 10 a.m. There is no cost to ride, but donations of nonperishable foods or cash for either Matthew 25 or ICM are being accepted.
The ride will visit 12 fire stations in Iredell and Rowan counties. One of the stops will be Harmony Fire Department, which is holding its chicken barbecue fundraiser. Riders can buy food at the barbecue.
The stops will be at Central, Cleveland, Cool Springs, Ebenezer, Harmony, Monticello, Statesville, Trinity, Troutman, Union Grove, West Iredell and Woodleaf.
The fire stations in northern Iredell County are accepting drop-off donations of nonperishable foods for Matthew 25, a food pantry in Harmony. Donations made at the other stations will go to ICM, a food pantry in Statesville.
For more information, contact Jason Mullins, president of the Iredell Chapter of the Red Knights, at 704-902-7239.
Cruise-in, barbecue dinner to benefit Statesville firefighter
A love benefit and cruise-in is being held Saturday to benefit a Statesville Fire Department firefighter who has cancer.
The benefit will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Road.
Isaac McCurdy is a Statesville firefighter and is undergoing treatment for cancer. The money raised Saturday is to help his family with medical bills and expenses.
The fundraiser includes a drive-thru barbecue meal, which includes barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. The cost is a $10 donation.
For more information, email hend1662@bellsouth.net, call Gina at 704-872-6971 or Cindy at 704-873-1662.
Iredell COAST holding blanket drive through November
The Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) will host a blanket drive throughout the month of November to support those in need within our community. Throughout the month, community members may donate brand new blankets to the Iredell COAST Resale Shop, 833 N. Center St., Statesville.
Blankets will be purchased and distributed to those in need before Christmas.
For more information, contact Joshua McCrary, executive director, at 704-755-4610 or director@iredellcoast.com.
