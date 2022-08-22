Community Day planned at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partners, Grill 4 God Ministries and Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, announce a Community Day for families at their Barium Springs campus.

The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

The G4G Community Day at CHA campus will include a hot meal for families, family activities and community partner informational booths.

Partners that will be present at the event include, Troutman Fire Department, Iredell Sheriff’s Office, Troutman Police, Drug Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County, Guardians of the Children, Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, Children’s Hope Alliance, Cochran St. Bible Church, Foundation of Hope and the Salvation Army of Statesville. Activities will include bouncy houses, face painting, firetruck, police and sheriff’s vehicles, tie dying, cake walk and live music.

Snow cones, cotton candy, hot dogs, grilled chicken and bottled water will also be free to attendees. Live outdoor musical performances include Michael Federal, Lake Norman Orchestra Quartet, Southbound 77 and Calvary Chapel.

Parking will be available behind the Calvary Church Life Center and the back of the Iredell Parks and Recreation Center parking lot.