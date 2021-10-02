Community cleanup initiative scheduled for next week

Thanks to the efforts of local community members Jacobi Gray and Latonya Graham, the city of Statesville is planning a multiphase cleanup effort for its residents.

The pair approached the city recently to suggest a major cleanup initiative to help boost pride in the community. “I feel like when the community is attractive, the residents feel a sense of pride about where they live,” explained Gray. Realizing the task is a major initiative, the plan was made to launch the cleanup in phases over a period of time.

The first phase is the week of Oct. 4-8 and involves the collection of excess household garbage. For that week only, residents can place extra bags of household garbage on the street, as well as furniture and white goods for pickup. The extra items will be picked up on their regular collection day.

Typically, the city does not pick up trash that is placed outside the rollout cart, and often charges a fee for large amounts of trash that needs hauling off. Next week, however, the rules and fees will be waived to allow for the extra bags of household garbage and furniture items.

“Efforts like this also foster accountability about where they live. Once we see it clean, we want to keep it clean. We have a stake in the process,” added Gray.