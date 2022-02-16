Commissioners approve added physical election security

While there haven’t been serious concerns about the security of Iredell County elections, the Iredell Board of Commissioners took a step toward making sure it isn’t questioned.

The board approved the acquisition of six security carts from the North Carolina State Board of Elections which it says will improve security and provide convenience when conducting elections.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said that while the Iredell Board of Elections is already secure, the equipment would add to that security. In order to receive these carts, Iredell County had to agree to pay the shipping cost ($2,200) on the six and then also agree to purchase six more carts in the future. Each cart costs $2,100.

“We have the opportunity to receive from the state six carts that would allow us to transport all of our equipment to the precincts and would also give us one more layer of security for our equipment,” Jordan said Wednesday. “The importance of this is the second layer of security as well as the ease of transporting the equipment/supplies to the precincts.”

In the request Tuesday, the board of elections said its goal is to purchase 29 carts over the next three to five years.