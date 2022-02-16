Commissioners approve added physical election security

While there haven’t been serious concerns about the security of Iredell County elections, the Iredell Board of Commissioners took a step toward making sure it isn’t questioned.
The board approved the acquisition of six security carts from the North Carolina State Board of Elections which it says will improve security and provide convenience when conducting elections.
Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said that while the Iredell Board of Elections is already secure, the equipment would add to that security. In order to receive these carts, Iredell County had to agree to pay the shipping cost ($2,200) on the six and then also agree to purchase six more carts in the future. Each cart costs $2,100.
“We have the opportunity to receive from the state six carts that would allow us to transport all of our equipment to the precincts and would also give us one more layer of security for our equipment,” Jordan said Wednesday. “The importance of this is the second layer of security as well as the ease of transporting the equipment/supplies to the precincts.”
In the request Tuesday, the board of elections said its goal is to purchase 29 carts over the next three to five years.
With the approval, though, the county wanted to make it clear they haven’t had any concerns previously.
“This does not in any way, shape, or form, allude to the fact that we have any concerns regarding the security of our system already,” County Manager Beth Mull said.
Also on the agenda
Wheels come off grant request from library
The commission delayed acting on the Iredell County Public Library’s request to apply for a $100,000 grant through the State Library of North Carolina for an LSTA Project Grant to add a mobile library.
Juli Moore, director of the library, said the mobile library would be equipped with materials and technology resources to serve the communities that experience barriers to accessing traditional library services.
Smaller than the county’s previous bookmobile, Moore said it can more easily be moved to “more intentional stops” where it could target certain areas of the community.
While it will be addressed at this week’s budget retreat, the prospects for approval look dim.
Commissioner Gene Houpe asked if it was counterproductive in light of other improvements for children and other groups that may have trouble accessing the library, comparing it to delivery service and said it would become another item in the budget to fund. Commissioner Melissa Neader asked if a trailer could be used instead, but Moore noted the library doesn’t currently have any vehicles to tow one.
“I’m sorry, but I can’t support it,” Houpe said. “It’s just another expenditure.”
To fund the entire project, there would be a grant as well as $100,000 budgeted from the county, according to Moore.
The board of commissioners did approve two requests from the library.
One for approval of a three-year contract with ZOOBEAN to provide the Beanstack mobile app for patrons. The funding for this subscription will come from the existing children’s materials budget. The total cost during the life of the subscription is $8,830.
It also approved the library’s request for approval to apply for discounted internet access under the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program for FY23. The total cost for internet access for Statesville, Harmony, and Troutman libraries for FY23 will be $15,660. E-Rate funds 60% of the cost of services, so E-Rate discounts will cover $9,396, according to the county.
Sheriff’s office purchase approved
The county commissioners approved the purchase of 174 Automated External Defibrillators for the sheriff’s office to outfit its fleet of vehicles. The cost of the equipment is $286,230 to be paid from ARPA funds. There are no ongoing annual maintenance costs. The estimated supply costs for pads and battery replacements are estimated at $65,000 over five years.