'Commercial development doesn't belong here': Rezoning proposal on Robinson Road goes to vote tonight

“We have a prime peninsula. Everyone has worked very hard for their property,” Reissman said at the commissioners meeting on Sept. 1. “Honestly, the county would be throwing that away (if the rezoning was approved).”

Even dating back to the minutes from the meeting on July 1, Reissman has been the most outspoken opponent to Kososki and his rezoning plans. Reissman, who lives directly across Crusoe Drive from the eight acres in question, even started an online petition shortly after he received notice from Iredell County about the proposed rezoning. As of Sept. 11, that petition has 141 signatures.

‘He’s going to do something different with it.’

Reissman, along with other residents that have spoken out against the rezoning, has also talked both in the official meetings and otherwise about the skepticism he has about Kososki’s true plans for the property if it is rezoned.

“He just kept changing (the plan),” Kuczmarski said. “He eventually admitted that he was going to use at least 50 percent of the land for his construction business.

“I got the impression from the very beginning that he’s not being up front and honest about it,” she added. “He’s trying to get this rezoned and he’s going to do something different with it.”