Column: Why driveways and your vote matter

“Not much. You?”

“Nope. Like your new Ford pickup?”

“Yep --- getting twice the gas mileage I did with the old one.”

Good men, but they always lied about gas mileage.

Gas mileage and rainfall was something decent men discussed. These days’ cars show you the gas mileage and even your location. My uncles would have loved a GPS. I can imagine them driving their trucks down rows of sprouting corn just to watch the little blue triangle wander around in the gray part of the screen.

Those driveway philosophers knew a good life contained important things such as faithful church attendance and devotion to family, but don’t forget to cover your tomato plants and check the antifreeze in your radiator. Keep a hammer close by. You’re no better than anyone else. Mind your manners. Think moderation. If you’re too busy to stop and talk, then you’re too busy.