Column: Why driveways and your vote matter

Why driveways and your vote matter
I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, watching gorgeous October days parade by carrying fragrant smells from burning leaves, breathing cold air, and reliving memories of backyard football on brown grassy lawns.
“Now!” screams our Quarter Back, and I run deep because he thinks a small fast kid like me would make a good receiver. I run hard looking over my shoulder, but I’m not really interested in acquiring the ball. I was brought up to always share, not grab someone’s football and run away with it.
Aggression was rarely seen in my family.
Not one of my three uncles or father ever played football or sports. They were farmers, not conquering warriors. All were gentle men, kind to livestock, often leaned against trucks parked in the driveway and talked softly about things like:
The best time to plant tobacco
Tractor repair and duct tape
Rainfall --- past, current, and future
Hogs
Sports and politics didn’t carry much water in their world. My male role models would lean against a red Farmall tractor parked in our driveway and calmly say,
“Get much rain your way?”
“Not much. You?”
“Nope. Like your new Ford pickup?”
“Yep --- getting twice the gas mileage I did with the old one.”
Good men, but they always lied about gas mileage.
Gas mileage and rainfall was something decent men discussed. These days’ cars show you the gas mileage and even your location. My uncles would have loved a GPS. I can imagine them driving their trucks down rows of sprouting corn just to watch the little blue triangle wander around in the gray part of the screen.
Those driveway philosophers knew a good life contained important things such as faithful church attendance and devotion to family, but don’t forget to cover your tomato plants and check the antifreeze in your radiator. Keep a hammer close by. You’re no better than anyone else. Mind your manners. Think moderation. If you’re too busy to stop and talk, then you’re too busy.
The radicals of today did not grow up with people like my aunts and uncles. Today’s extremists have been busy perfecting piety. They know which conscious thoughts to denounce and just what unconscious thoughts must be condemned and what words mustn’t be spoken to communicate those thoughts. They maintain a state of mind steeped in social injustice, constantly seek out more social injustice, and speak ill of people in ways the old driveway philosophers never did.
The gentle philosophers of my day were a harmonizing chorus, not a jeering audience. They spoke kindly with respect for others, of the benefits of plowing and fertilizer, the quality of garden tomatoes, the science of weather forecasting based on their arthritis, the difficulties of growing good cantaloupes, and the trials, woes, and tribulations of electrical wiring.
Thankfully, the driveway philosophers are still around.
I hear their voices in the driveways of my neighborhood, in barber shops, and grocery stores. They constitute a large voting block that scrutinizes candidates for public office and have an intuitive sense of who seems to be the real thing. Because good politicians are mixed with bad politicians, they observe candidates for county commissioner, state senator, president, etc., to see who appreciates a really good apple, can start a lawn mower, has a loving relationship with their family, and believes in God.
Despite what televised media would have you believe, Iredell County and the great state of North Carolina are full of gentle driveway philosophers and their followers. You and I are perfect examples.
And that’s why your vote matters.
