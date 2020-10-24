Column: What exactly is a Crosby Scholar?

Known by some, but not all, Crosby Scholars is a program that all Iredell-Statesville Schools students should explore, and is free to students in grades 6-12 in Iredell County. At the heart of the Crosby Scholars program is a belief that any and all students ​who have the desire to go to college should have the opportunity to attend. The program works to assist students and parents navigate the ever changing world of college admissions and financial aid so that the doors of opportunity remain open to all students. ​Students can begin as early as the sixth grade and as late as the 10th grade. The program targets all students, not just those seeking a four-year program.

So what is the Crosby Scholars program? A brief history walk helps us uncover its rather unique beginning. The program has had a significant impact on our community and others in North Carolina.

In 1937, Entertainer Bing Crosby started a small golf tournament in California. The event, which paired Hollywood celebrities with golf pros, eventually became large enough to provide funds to several golf and education charities. With a 60-year history, The CROSBY National Celebrity Golf Tournament was the nation's longest running charity golf tournament. After Bing died in 1977, the tournament continued in his honor. Kathryn Crosby, his widow, moved the tournament from California to the Bermuda Run Country Club near Winston-Salem.