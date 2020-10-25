Column: The Great Barbecue Controversy - East v. West

I have nothing but respect for my friend, Joe Hudson, who sends his epistles to the Iredellians every other week in the R&L. If you read his columns, and I hope you do, you know he is from Eastern North Carolina and one has little say as to where one is born. This being said, it is natural that he was raised on Eastern-style North Carolina barbecue.
I have mentioned this before, but food is as an important a part of history as geography, government or religion. Eastern-style barbecue, I admit, was likely the first form of grilled pork to be prepared in the Tar Heel state. The Native peoples ate the meat of the wild boar, as described in the writings of the explorer John Lawson and others, as did the first European settlers coming into what is now North Carolina from Virginia into the Albemarle region.
The wild pigs, incidentally, were probably feral descendants of swine the Spanish brought with them as the conquistadores tramped about North America in search of “Eldorado.”
The settlers were loath to waste any food, and so after grilling the swine’s meat over hot coals, chopped up the flesh into unrecognizable chunks. They probably also seasoned the meat with native (hot) spices. Thus was North Carolina barbecue born.
However, the food was refined in due course, the less choice cuts of meat relegated to being ground up and used in sausage, for example. “Waste not, want not,” as the saying goes.
Support Local Journalism
As North Carolinians grew more and more fond of the grilled meat and their palates grew more refined, they discovered that some cuts, notably the hams and shoulders, were more succulent, and began to choose these cuts especially to be cooked over glowing coals. Where this discovery was first made has been lost to history, but it soon became the custom to follow this cooking style around the town of Lexington, in Forsyth County, and the style of barbecue that evolved became known as “Lexington-style” or “Western-style” North Carolina barbecue.
And so today, the cultured, sensitive barbecue-eater has the choice of two distinct types of Tar Heel ‘Cue. But with the Eastern style, you just don’t know what part of the pig you might be munching on: trotters, jowls, tail or squeak. Also, be warned that the accompanying side dishes differ from those found here in the piedmont. Boiled potatoes, slaw made with yellow mustard add to the confusion of one’s palate.
Here in God’s country west of Raleigh, one expects to find baked beans, French fries and a red-tinged barbecue slaw on one’s plate. Both Eastern and Western plates may be accompanied by the ubiquitous “hush puppy,” made of fried corn meal.
Almost any dessert may furnish an ending to this repast. Cobblers, from blackberry to apple to cherry to peach, are good choices as is more exotic fare, such as banana pudding.
Of course, whether Western or Eastern style, North Carolina barbecue beats whatever grilled stuff that comes from other states. After all, you can, technically, grill chicken, fish, a cheese sandwich or calves’ tongues, but no matter what kind of sauce you might drown it in, it just wouldn’t be real barbecue.
Our state has more than 450 eating establishments serving roasted, chopped BBQ pork and Iredell County is blessed with a number of these. I suggest you try them all, starting with the local ones, and judge which is best for yourself.
It is a quest worth making.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.