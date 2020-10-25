Column: The Great Barbecue Controversy - East v. West

I have nothing but respect for my friend, Joe Hudson, who sends his epistles to the Iredellians every other week in the R&L. If you read his columns, and I hope you do, you know he is from Eastern North Carolina and one has little say as to where one is born. This being said, it is natural that he was raised on Eastern-style North Carolina barbecue.

I have mentioned this before, but food is as an important a part of history as geography, government or religion. Eastern-style barbecue, I admit, was likely the first form of grilled pork to be prepared in the Tar Heel state. The Native peoples ate the meat of the wild boar, as described in the writings of the explorer John Lawson and others, as did the first European settlers coming into what is now North Carolina from Virginia into the Albemarle region.

The wild pigs, incidentally, were probably feral descendants of swine the Spanish brought with them as the conquistadores tramped about North America in search of “Eldorado.”

The settlers were loath to waste any food, and so after grilling the swine’s meat over hot coals, chopped up the flesh into unrecognizable chunks. They probably also seasoned the meat with native (hot) spices. Thus was North Carolina barbecue born.