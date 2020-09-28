Collapse over sinkhole on NC 150 remains under investigation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is in the midst of an ongoing investigation concerning the collapse pavement over a sinkhole in Mooresville.

On Sept. 17, following heavy rainfall, a previously repaired sinkhole reopened in the parking lot of an auto shop at 190 W. Plaza Drive. The sinkhole was repaired in both 2018 and 2019 and reopened due to the collapse of a culvert pipe, according to the DEQ.

The auto shop and its adjoining parking lot were built on top of a coal ash deposit, something which only became known to the DEQ in 2019, and it has been monitoring it ever since. Following the sinkhole reopening, the DEQ discovered sediment containing coal ash in a nearby tributary. They collected water samples and have continued to monitor the situation.

The DEQ is discussing possible solutions with the owners of the property, along with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on the next step. That particular property is also within the N.C. 150 expansion plan.

Iredell County and state emergency management authorities also were alerted of the sinkhole collapse.