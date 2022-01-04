Coleman touts conservative views as he seeks seat on Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on government are well-received by voters.
“I am truly excited about the opportunity to represent the citizens of Iredell County as a County Commissioner,” Coleman said in a news release. “As a God-fearing husband, father and small business owner, I have a passion for Iredell County and want to work with other Commissioners to ensure the best quality of life possible for our citizens.”
While election filing is on hold as redistricting lawsuits play out in North Carolina’s higher courts and the state’s elections have been pushed back until May, Coleman was one of the nine candidates for the board of commissioners who got their paperwork in before filing was suspended.
This is the first time the Mooresville resident has run for public office. He touted his credentials of being a lifelong Republican and an active member of the Iredell County Young Republicans.
“As a conservative Republican I believe the best government is a limited government that sticks to providing efficient essential services while refraining from burdensome regulations that dampen personal liberty or hinder the growth of our farms and small businesses,” Coleman said in his release. “As a County Commissioner, I will make it my mission to see that our public safety apparatus is provided the resources necessary to ensure the well being of our citizens, that our farmers and small businesses are free from unnecessary regulations that impede their ability to grow and prosper and that Iredell County has a strong voice in Raleigh to work with our State Elected officials to get the required transportation and infrastructure funds we need to continue Iredell County’s success.
“I believe in Iredell County values and I want to bring a new vision to our local government.”
Coleman runs a landscaping business, Dynamic Landscape Service, and previously spent 15 years working in NASCAR as an over-the-wall pit crew member and mechanic for multiple organizations. He has been married to his wife, Jessica, for 13 years and has two sons and a daughter.
Coleman joins a crowded field with eight other Republican candidates. So far, no Democrats or other candidates have filed.
