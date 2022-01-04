Coleman touts conservative views as he seeks seat on Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on government are well-received by voters.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to represent the citizens of Iredell County as a County Commissioner,” Coleman said in a news release. “As a God-fearing husband, father and small business owner, I have a passion for Iredell County and want to work with other Commissioners to ensure the best quality of life possible for our citizens.”

While election filing is on hold as redistricting lawsuits play out in North Carolina’s higher courts and the state’s elections have been pushed back until May, Coleman was one of the nine candidates for the board of commissioners who got their paperwork in before filing was suspended.

This is the first time the Mooresville resident has run for public office. He touted his credentials of being a lifelong Republican and an active member of the Iredell County Young Republicans.