Cold weather, holidays can create additional hazards

Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned annually by a qualified professional.

If you use a generator, make sure it’s used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent.

Install CO alarms in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards.

If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move everyone in your home to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door and call for help. Stay there until emergency personnel arrive to assist you.