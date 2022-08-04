Cold case no more: Grand jury indicts pair of men suspected in 1992 double murder

It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, there had been no charges or hope for justice for the families of the victims.

Until now.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Thursday that Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, and Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, have been named as suspects in the crime. An Iredell County Grand Jury recently returned indictments against Burton and Summers.

While Onley said the case has touched a lot of investigators’ hands over the years, he credited former chief and part-time investigator Steve Hampton for getting the investigation to where charges could be brought to the two suspects.

For Hampton, he credited everyone who played a part and said it was important to not let the case remain unsolved.

“You’re able to meet with a family and bring them some degree of closure,” Hampton said. “This is a step in the process, but a huge step.”

Whether the men suspected are found guilty will play out in court, but Burton and Summers face two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and four counts of armed robbery stemming from the crime in 1992.

On Sept. 25, 1992, a pair of masked men approached 746 Washington St., a “liquor house” where a number of people were. Shots were fired at those on the porch, which killed Michael Scott III and injured Kirk Douglas Gray. Inside, Willie Gene Allison was killed while four others were robbed.

Burton is in prison facing a 63-year sentence on a different murder charge while Onley said Summers wasn’t believed to be in North Carolina at this time but hopes these charges could get U.S. Marshals involved with finding and apprehending him. Burton is being held at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.

Cold case no more

It wasn’t long ago Hampton felt he had hit another brick wall with the investigation as had been the case time and time again over the last three years. Hampton had set a deadline for himself and that had come and gone without a significant break in the investigation.

As he packed up his things on what he said would have been his last day, he noticed a light on his phone indicating a message had been left. He thought about ignoring it and leaving it for the next person. However, he thought better of it and checked it.

“I turned out to be a link,” Hampton said.

That link wasn’t a smoking gun, but he described it as part of a culmination of evidence from the past 30 years that allowed the Statesville Police to submit charges to the district attorney with a degree of confidence.

The former police chief said being able to run that information down proved critical and kept him working on the case.

“You never know what’s important and what’s not,” Hampton said. “We spend a lot of time going after information that is inaccurate or can’t be corroborated.”

With the case being nearly 30 years old, three of the victims of the crime had died. Onley and Hampton noted that outside agencies had assisted over the years and the SPD had investigated witnesses multiple times, but it didn’t get any easier to break the case as time went on.

“With a case like this, time is not always your best friend,” Hampton said.

Onley noted that if some of the people the police talked to had come forward in 1992, this case might have been solved then. However, he said, there are many reasons why witnesses are hesitant to come forward in cases.