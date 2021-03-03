 Skip to main content
Coffee & Canvas art class planned for March 20
Coffee & Canvas art class planned for March 20

Screenshot 2021-03-02 185413.jpg

Coffee & Canvas will be presented March 20.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Coffee & Canvas art class planned for March 20

The City of Statesville and Iredell Arts Council are teaming up for Coffee & Canvas on March 20.

The event is an all-inclusive painting class taught by Chrystall Ingersoll, and it will be held at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon.

The painting class will be limited to 15 people. To register, visit register.statesvillenc.net.

For more information contact Kali Bailey at the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, 704-878-3429.

