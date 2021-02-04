Coddle Creek assistant principal charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Shaun Michael Bock, 28, of Steam Engine Drive, has been suspended by the Iredell-Statesville School System pending an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department and the school system. A news release, from I-SS Director of Communication and Development Boen Nutting, reported information from law enforcement indicates the victim is not an I-SS student.
Bock was arrested Wednesday and a magistrate set bond at $10,000.
He has been employed with I-SS since July 2020.
The MPD, in a news release, said a report was filed Jan. 26 about suspected sexual exploitation involving an adult and a minor.
The case was assigned to the criminal investigations division for further investigation. After conducting interviews with witnesses, Bock was identified as a suspect.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, the MPD executed search warrants at Bock's home and the school.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident, any other similar incidents, or anyone else who may be a victim, to contact Detective Garron Lawing with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9007 or by email at glawing@mooresvillenc.gov.