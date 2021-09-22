Coca-Cola with coffee is pretty good combination

However, this reminds me of what I have dubbed, “The Shrimp Ice Cream Paradox.” Stay with me. I like to eat shrimp, boiled or fried. I also like most flavors of ice cream. But shrimp ice cream? No, thank you. I have trouble even imagining what that might taste like.

Anyway, as I said, I bought single cans of the vanilla, caramel and dark blend flavors at $1.79 each, plus tax.

Thankfully, Coke’s new creation did not go anywhere near the shrimp-flavored ice cream scenario. I tried the vanilla-flavored one first. It had a pleasing taste, like a vanilla Coca-Cola. Honestly, I could not distinguish the taste of coffee. I liked the caramel coffee-infused Coke even more than the vanilla-flavored one.

Finally, I tried the “dark blend.” Even better. This drink would make a fine float with a scoop of DeLuxe vanilla ice cream in it.

You have to admire the Coke people for trying something new in the so-called “Cola Wars” with their main competitor, Pepsi Cola.*

The Coca-Cola people have not always been successful with their innovations. Remember the “New Coke?” It came out in 1985, was renamed “Coke II” in 1992 — I would have gone for “Son of Coke” as its name — and then was dropped from their product lineup in 2002.