Clutch Coffee hosting 3rd benefit for Sheldon's K9s Thursday

Anyone up for some coffee for a good cause?

For the second consecutive year, the Clutch Coffee Bar locations in Mooresville will be honoring the memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon by donating all of the proceeds to the foundation started in his name, Sheldon’s K9s, on Thursday.

“It’s really cool to see the community come together for a cause that they feel so strongly about,” Darren Spicer, co-owner of Clutch, said. “We do this to make sure we keep his memory alive and help raise some money towards causes that he cared about and that make a difference in the community.”

This will be the third fundraising event that Clutch has held for Officer Sheldon since his tragic death on May 4, 2019. The first, held just a couple of weeks after his passing, raised so much money, around $8,000, that a nonprofit organization had to be formed to accept the money.

“None of us could have imagined the turn out from this amazing community at the fundraiser May 15, 2019 honoring Officer Jordan Sheldon,” Sarah West, president of Sheldon’s K9s, said. “When the total amount was added up it was shocking and emotional to say the least.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}