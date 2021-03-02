Clutch Coffee hosting 3rd benefit for Sheldon's K9s Thursday

Anyone up for some coffee for a good cause?
For the second consecutive year, the Clutch Coffee Bar locations in Mooresville will be honoring the memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon by donating all of the proceeds to the foundation started in his name, Sheldon’s K9s, on Thursday.
“It’s really cool to see the community come together for a cause that they feel so strongly about,” Darren Spicer, co-owner of Clutch, said. “We do this to make sure we keep his memory alive and help raise some money towards causes that he cared about and that make a difference in the community.”
This will be the third fundraising event that Clutch has held for Officer Sheldon since his tragic death on May 4, 2019. The first, held just a couple of weeks after his passing, raised so much money, around $8,000, that a nonprofit organization had to be formed to accept the money.
“None of us could have imagined the turn out from this amazing community at the fundraiser May 15, 2019 honoring Officer Jordan Sheldon,” Sarah West, president of Sheldon’s K9s, said. “When the total amount was added up it was shocking and emotional to say the least.”
Sheldon’s K9s, which was formed partially as a response to that outpouring, is an organization that helps to provide support to the Mooresville Police Department K-9 Unit as well as promoting advocacy efforts at the state and national levels. According to Spicer, who is a board member for the foundation, Sheldon’s K9s has raised more than $80,000 in donations since its inception.
“Last year we worked in direct connection with his brother and decided that a better way to commemorate him would be to do it on his birthday,” Spicer said. “And then we actually beat the number we raised the first time.”
In March 2020, the money raised approached $10,000 and they hope to beat that again this year.
According to Spicer, the post announcing the 2021 event has already reached 41,000 people and Clutch has committed to bringing extra staff from their stores in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to help deal with the rush that is expected. Last year, the line was said to have stretched more than 20 cars deep at times.
“If you want to get a great cup of coffee, you can do so knowing that you’re helping to support a cause that makes a difference in the Mooresville community,” Spicer said. “All anyone has to do is come by and get their favorite drink and we’ll do the rest to make it a successful day.”
“We are incredibly thankful Clutch has been so committed to keeping Jordan’s memory alive in the community,” West said. “We are looking forward to coming together with the community as we remember Jordan on what would have been his 34th birthday.”
The two Clutch Coffee Bar locations in Mooresville are at 356 Williamson Road and 154 W. Plaza Drive and will be open between 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. with 100% of proceeds from each location being donated to Sheldon’s K9s.