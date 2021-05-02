Clutch Coffee Bar: Where good vibes are spread one cup at a time

There are different stories and legends as to who first discovered actual coffee. One interesting legend involves Sheikh Omar who was exiled from Yemen to the desert. There wasn’t much food available, and he stumbled upon a berry bush and ate the berries. But they were too bitter and not palatable. To make the seeds taste better he roasted them, but they became too hard to consume. In a last-ditch effort, he boiled the now hard seeds, and the water became dark and fragrant. Omar then drank the liquid, his hunger subsided, and he had “energy” for days. When word of his magical concoction reached his homeland, he was asked to return from exile and was made into a saint.

The first real evidence of coffee becoming a beverage appeared in the 1400s in the records of Ahmed al-Ghaffar in Yemen. Coffee was used by Sufi to stay alert during religious rituals. Some believe that the coffee plant was brought to Yemen from the African coast during trade, but nobody knows for sure who was the first to bring it to Arabia.