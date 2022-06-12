Close encounter of the black bear kind

On Saturday, June 4, my son Chris and I drove west on I-40 to Asheville in North Carolina’s “Land of the Sky.” We had a good day in each other’s company, talking as we drove. Under no schedule, we stopped and walked through the Jamestown Flea & Farmers Market at Morganton. A nice fellow there had a booth selling reproduction helmets, swords, shields and similar stuff. I tried on a Spartan-style helmet.

A little further up the road we stopped at an antique store near Black Mountain, then, at cousin Anna’s suggestion, we lunched at the Moose Café at 570 Brevard Road. Then we visited with Anna and her husband, John. Anna is the daughter of Paul “Uncle Bud” Rhodes, the fellow I wrote about in my May 1 column, he who flew into hurricanes deliberately. The weather Saturday, you’ll recall, was beautiful.

Resisting a strong urge to take a nap, Chris and I “headed back down the mountain” on I-40 East. We were about at Swannanoa when a black bear crossed the interstate in front of us. My camera was on the floor behind me secured in a camera case, and I was not able to get to it easily, so there is no photo of the bear to go with this column. You will have to take my word for it or you can ask Chris.

It is just a guess, but I would estimate that the bear weighed 250 to 300 pounds; it looked well-fed. It was black, so I’m guessing it was a black bear. As to exact species, I’m guessing it was an American Black Bear, Ursus Americanus, to use its scientific name.

As to its gender, I have no guess. It crossed the highway maybe 30 yards in front of us, then crossed the median and then made it across the westbound lanes and disappeared back into the tree line. I was glad to see that it made it across the traffic.

Mr. Bear — I’ll assume it was male — was not wearing a green pork pie hat and a white collar and green four-in-hand tie as the folks at Hanna-Barbera Studios depict Yogi when he hunts “pick-a-nick” baskets with his diminutive pal, Boo-Boo.

Cousin Anna and her husband, John, less than an hour before, had mentioned that they had seen bears from the back deck of their handsome home in Asheville.

In West Iredell, I have seen deer in the woods and on our road, also rabbits, gray squirrels and an occasional opossum in our yard. And now and then, a small snake. Once, I may have seen a coyote near the Blue Door Cemetery. All in all, nothing to get really excited about.

Bears are a different matter altogether. Being the stalwart researcher that I am, I consulted a well-known authority concerning American black bears.

Things I found out:

1. Black bears are our continent’s smallest and most widely-distributed bear species.

2. They are omnivores. They will eat almost anything.

3. They are champion tree climbers.

4. They have much better eyesight and hearing than we do.

5. Their sense of smell is seven times that of your pet dog, which is already much better than yours or mine.

6. They are excellent swimmers and usually do well at the Summer Olympic Games. (I made that last part up.)

7. Their average lifespan in the wild is about 18 years and they usually breed in the June-July period; the sows (females) having their first litter at the age of 3 to 5 years.

8. American black bears “typically avoid confronting humans.”

9. However, if confronted, you should stand and face the bear directly, make yourself look as large as possible (spread your arms, a coat is even better) while making as much noise as possible. Screaming is permitted.

10. An American black bear can run at a speed of 25 to 30 miles an hour. For a distance of 100 to 200 meters, a black bear could beat the retired Jamaican sprinter and world record holder Usain Bolt in a foot race. You and I would do less well than Mr. Bolt, considered to be the “greatest sprinter of all time.”

11. My son’s car, in which we were seated, can probably go faster than Mr. Bear or Mr. Bolt, and has more endurance. I hope.

Chris and I made it back to Statesville with no more wild animal encounters. We had renewed a friendship with relatives, had quality time together, had a terrific lunch and had a great tale to tell.

All in all, to my way of thinking, we had had a four-star day.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”