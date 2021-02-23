Cleveland man charged with statutory rape

A Cleveland man is facing multiple statutory rape charges and the victim told authorities he threatened to harm her if she told anyone, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Cashon Tyron Tucker, 20, of Shinnville Road, was charged with five counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger by an adult and one count each of statutory sex offense and misdemeanor larceny. A magistrate ordered Tucker held without bond.

Campbell said a report was filed Feb. 13 concerning a statutory rape and deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to eastern Iredell County. Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell began an investigation, which included an interview of the girl at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center.

Sheriff Campbell said, during the interview, the girl identified Tucker and said he threatened to harm her if she told anyone and he displayed a firearm to her and she believed he would use it to carry out the threats he made.

He also took her phone and refused to return it, Campbell said.

Tucker was arrested Sunday at a residence on Brown Summit Avenue.

Tucker’s previous criminal history includes felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious injury.