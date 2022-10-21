 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland man arrested on statutory rape, other charges

A Cleveland man was arrested on statutory rape and other felony charges last week.

Robert Jackson Harris III, 53, of Brawley Road, was charged with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with children, all felonies.

A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was received on Oct. 7 regarding a possible sexual assault of a girl. Detective Elliot Lane of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation, which includes interviews and the coordination of a forensic interview at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center.

Following the investigation, Harris was arrested Oct. 7.

Harris has no criminal record, the sheriff said.

Harris
