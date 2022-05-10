Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Clerk of Courts with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Barry D. Tilley

Education: I am a 1989 Graduate of North Iredell H.S., Obtained my Associates in Applied Science Degree (Criminal Justice) from Mitchell Community College, Attended Wilkes Community College where I earned my Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Certification, and hold my Advanced Law Enforcement certificate, the highest service award given to officers.

Current employment: Part-Time, Benfield Sanitation Services (Delivery Driver)

Government experience: Retired Lieutenant from the Iredell County Sheriffs Office, while employed I climbed up through the ranks as Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, and Lieutenant fulfilling many positions- Detention Officer (Jail), Court Officer (Bailiff), Road Patrol, Member of the Sheriffs Emergency Response Team (SERT), Warrant Officer (Sgt/Lt.), Civil Division (Lt.). By serving in these capacities I was in constant contact with the Clerk of Courts Office regarding paperwork and assisting citizens with the proper forms to be filed so their claims could be heard in the correct court of justice. As serving in a supervisory role with the positions held, I was able to obtain the leadership experience. During my tenure with the Sheriffs Office I was able to serve Part-Time as a Patrolman with the Troutman Police Department. Public service has been a part of me throughout my career and feel it’s my nature to want to help and continue to assist the public/citizens of Iredell County if Elected to this position.

Family, civic associations: Single, No Children, Mom, Dad (Deceased), Three sisters, and a twin brother. No civic associations

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Tilley4clerk@gmail.com

Why are you running for office?

After serving in the public service field during my working career, I still feel there’s a need for me to continue to serve in some form or fashion, it’s in my blood. I’ve seen while employed in law enforcement how the public has been given the (per-se) run around, then having to be sent back to where they first started out when all it took was just that simple extra step. My experienced knowledge of interacting with the clerk of courts office while I was employed in law enforcement will continue to instill the integrity of the office.

What part of your work does/will have the biggest effect on the public?

Being trustworthy, dependable, and taking the time, and extra steps to guiding the public with the matters they may have. A clerk for the people.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Staying conservative, being myself.

What is your biggest concern for your position going into the next few years?

Looking into the salaries for the employees to see what could be done on the state level because I believe the clerks have been overlooked for many years.

Jim Mixson

Education: Mitchell Community College—Honor Graduate (Criminal Justice), UNC-Charlotte—BS (Criminal Justice)

Current employment: State of North Carolina—Judicial Branch

Government experience: Served 17 years as a Probation/Parole Officer, nine years as Clerk of Superior Court

Family, civic associations: Member Western Ave. Baptist Church (former Deacon and current Youth Shepard), Scoutmaster Troop 609, Member and Past President Statesville Rotary Club, Board of Directors Iredell Crime Stoppers, Member and Past Chairman Iredell County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Married to Kristi Cash Mixson, two children and one daughter-in-law

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook—Jim Mixson Email—jimforclerk2022@gmail.com

Why are you running for office?

Serving my community has been a lifelong goal and commitment. I am very proud of the work I have done over the past nine years; however, there is still much that I want to accomplish. I have worked closely with the Administrative Office of the Courts on the creation of our new automated case management system that is currently under development, and I look forward to implementing that system here in Iredell County in the near future. This system will completely modernize our court’s processes and record keeping and will greatly enhance our capabilities to serve our community. I am also working with our community leaders to bring a Veterans Court to Iredell County.

What part of your work does/will have the biggest effect on the public?

The Clerk of Superior Court holds one of the most important roles in our community. The Clerk of Superior Court serves as the recordkeeper and comptroller for our court system.

The role of Ex-offico Judge of Probate is one of the Clerk’s roles that is often overlooked but it is vital to our community. The Clerk of Superior Court is the presiding judicial officer in all matters concerning guardianships, probate, estates, adoptions and most special proceedings.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

My judicial philosophy is to interpret our laws, US Constitution and NC Constitution they are written. It is the role of the legislative branch of government to create our laws. I believe it is the duty of every judicial official to apply the law as it is given to us by the legislature.

What is your biggest concern for your position going into the next few years?

Our Deputy and Assistant Clerks of Court are the backbone of our court system. Training and retaining these valuable people must be a priority.

