Clear the shelter: Iredell Animal Services at capacity and waiving fees to encourage adoption

Each time someone walks through, many of the dogs jump on the front of their kennels asking for a moment of attention. They seem endlessly hopeful of finding that perfect home.

For now, those potential owners are getting a boost from Iredell County Animal Services. The group has paved that path to ownership in waiving all of the adoption fees for animals housed there in a special that runs through July 1.

“The fees waived is just to really help clear the shelter out,” said Tracy Dixon, volunteer/foster and public outreach coordinator.

Dogs and cats are highly visible and doing their best to charm their way into a new home. So why is this special happening now?

Because animal services is filling up quickly, week after week. They intake strays as long as they have kennels available for them but can need to shut that down for a day from time to time because legally, they cannot keep an animal for which they do not have a safe space.

Owner surrenders are also accepted but are currently on backlog. It’s been a busy week at the Bristol Drive site, with 29 animals going out to rescues, to fosters and being adopted on Wednesday.

Even on a busy day like that, though, they still took in 14 new animals. This time of year, the intakes generally either run parallel to or supercede the number of those leaving the shelter, Dixon says. On Wednesday, the small staff stayed busy, escorting dogs into visiting areas to meet the families — and their pets — that were considering adoption. People were taking their time, spending time with the dogs before making the decision of who to adopt.

What does a full shelter look like? As of Thursday, there were 155 total animals housed at the facility. Ninety-five of those were cats and 60 dogs. Not all of those are currently available for adoption, with some still being vetted and assessed and others awaiting their spay and neuter surgery. Some are still on hold in case their owners come to claim them.

All need the care of the volunteers, from vet Dr. Meagan Wentworth, who performs the needed surgeries, to the employees and volunteers who are feeding, watering and cleaning up after the animals. Wentworth performed 30 surgeries on a day earlier this week. There are dogs to walk and medicine to give. Then there are the calls to animal control that officers are monitoring, which can also lead to more animals arriving at the shelter. On Monday, animal control responded to 48 calls.

Still, to the general public looking for a new pet, it can be difficult to see the massive nature of the operation overall.

Jamie Deal, rescue coordinator, explained the process of why the public may not see all of the animals, or even a significant portion of them, at any given time.

“When you look at our adoption page, those are the dogs that are available. We may have eight dogs on the page, but we may have 30 dogs back here that have already had health checks, have already had everything but they are waiting for spay/neuter because we don’t move them up until they are spay/neutered.”

She said they do surgeries on Tuesdays and Thursdays and animals generally then move into adoption on Wednesdays and Fridays, though sometimes a little earlier based on space.

The number of animals also includes court cases, confiscations, dogs that have an owner where there was a wreck, and the dog is at animal control awaiting the owner’s availability. So, what one sees is not necessarily all that there is in terms of animals being housed. There is also a cat adoption center at PetSmart with animals from animal services, though those are always $20 to adopt no matter what the fees are at the main site.

“The public really stepped up [Wednesday] and helped us out,” Deal said.

The group also faces some questions on social media at times when they are running a special. Some worry that the animals will be adopted for questionable purchases or by owners who may not be as informed or well-intentioned. However, the employees point out that there are multiple places where free animals are available. Those coming from animal services are spayed and neutered, so they will not be repopulating, and they are microchipped, which means they are forever traceable back to the owner.

“They’ve vetted whenever they go out. In my opinion, if somebody is putting the time and the effort to come up here and have a meet-and-greet with the dog, to bring their other dog, you’re not doing that whenever you get a free dog or pay $25 for a dog at a yard sale,” Deal said. “… They can’t be bred. We get driver’s license, an address, a phone number, so we get information.”

In general, the animal services staff is trying to provide a service for the community and help the animals find homes. When they have no space left, and there are still strays coming in, they work to find a way to find a new home for them. If interested in adoption, visit the Iredell County Animal Services site at https://www.iredellcountync.gov/152/Adoptions.