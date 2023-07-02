Federal funding had covered school meal costs during the pandemic, but Congress didn't renew the legislation that would have continued to fund such programs. Iredell-Statesville School policy is to feed every student, but at $3 a day per student, those numbers can add up quickly for those that don’t qualify or simply haven’t applied for free or reduced meal programs.

"Iredell Statesville School Nutrition is very grateful for the fundraising efforts to help with student charges," School Nutrition Director Tina Wilson said as she explained the school system's policy. "If the student does not have money their account is charged $1.50 for breakfast and $3 for lunch which can add up very quickly when students don't have money. We made the decision not to deny a child a meal because we know that many of these students need the meals they receive at school. Hungry children cannot learn. We also do not want to embarrass a child or what is considered lunch shaming by denying them a meal."

Current law doesn't allow for school nutrition funds to pay off debt. Wilson said before COVID, there was around $10,000 in student charges by year end.

The demand was still there despite the lack of federal dollars to pay it, but Wilson said between the fundraiser and other organizations like churches, parents and clubs donating, the district only had to pay off $5,131.38 in debt at the end of the year.

"I am very proud of my department's dedication to serve our students healthy and nutritious meals every day. We know that for many of our students, these are the only meals they receive. It's not just a job but a mission to make sure no child goes hungry," Wilson said.