Jean Foster and Emily Kiral had a lot on their plate this year as they wanted to eliminate school meal debt in Iredell-Statesville Schools.
They almost completely cleaned off the plate as between the efforts of their 'Clean Slate for a Full Plate' campaign on AngelLink.com and others who donated directly to the school system, $32,000 was raised to pay off school meal debt.
"It wasn't just us doing it by any means, but getting it out to the public and letting the public know it is how that ended up happening," Foster said.
Foster said with help from Angel Link and spreading the word through local media, they were glad to shine a light on the issue of student meal debt in the county.
"I said over and over through the campaign that if we just got enough people to know about it, then we could take care of it," Foster said. "This community is a giving community and they're going to help kids when they can."
Kiral was originally inspired by a similar campaign online. After she shared it with Foster and later in the group "Iredell Co. Family for Safe Schools" and others on Facebook, the campaign got underway.
"It’s so important to make sure our children have food in their bellies to be able to focus and fuel their bodies and minds. As a community, it is our responsibility to raise these children to be happy, productive and healthy citizens," Kiral said.
With Iredell-Statesville School serving roughly 16,000 meals a day, it isn't surprising how much student meal debt is generated, especially in light of the past few years.
Federal funding had covered school meal costs during the pandemic, but Congress didn't renew the legislation that would have continued to fund such programs. Iredell-Statesville School policy is to feed every student, but at $3 a day per student, those numbers can add up quickly for those that don’t qualify or simply haven’t applied for free or reduced meal programs.
"Iredell Statesville School Nutrition is very grateful for the fundraising efforts to help with student charges," School Nutrition Director Tina Wilson said as she explained the school system's policy. "If the student does not have money their account is charged $1.50 for breakfast and $3 for lunch which can add up very quickly when students don't have money. We made the decision not to deny a child a meal because we know that many of these students need the meals they receive at school. Hungry children cannot learn. We also do not want to embarrass a child or what is considered lunch shaming by denying them a meal."
Current law doesn't allow for school nutrition funds to pay off debt. Wilson said before COVID, there was around $10,000 in student charges by year end.
The demand was still there despite the lack of federal dollars to pay it, but Wilson said between the fundraiser and other organizations like churches, parents and clubs donating, the district only had to pay off $5,131.38 in debt at the end of the year.
"I am very proud of my department's dedication to serve our students healthy and nutritious meals every day. We know that for many of our students, these are the only meals they receive. It's not just a job but a mission to make sure no child goes hungry," Wilson said.