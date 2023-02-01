'Clean Slate for a Full Plate' looks to eat away at school lunch debt

It’s common to hear a mother tell you to clean off your plate, but two Iredell County moms are looking to have a “Clean Slate for a Full Plate” for Iredell-Statesville Schools students when it comes to student meal debt.

The two mothers, Jean Foster and Emily Kiral, are spearheading an effort to cover $30,000 worth of school meals for students, and along with more than 60 others so far, they’ve raised nearly $6,000 through a fundraiser on AngelLink and other donations.

“There’s a need and and it’s a pretty easy fix. Statesville is such a great community and so giving and I really felt like if Statesville and Iredell County was aware of what was happening, that they would pick up that and run with it,” Foster said.

Kiral was inspired after seeing a similar idea online, and shared it with Foster ebfore posting in the group "Iredell Co. Family for Safe Schools" and others on Facebook. The idea of instead of paying it forward for students instead of strangers at Starbucks took hold, and the debt for Third Creek Middle was paid off within an hour.

What began with paying off lunch debt at schools their children attend morphed into the challenge of taking on the school district’s entire meal debt.

“Why don’t we just do this for everybody and see how far we can get into it, and she was game for it and that’s how it started. Pretty simple,” Foster said.

A federal program had helped cover the costs of school lunch during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Congress didn’t renew the legislation behind it last year. While students can still receive free or reduced lunches through a program for low-income families, those that don’t qualify or simply haven’t applied can become burdened with the cost.

“A lot of parents can’t pay. At $3 a day, if you have three kids or something, that adds up quickly,” Tina Wilson said. She is the director of school nutrition for Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Iredell-Statesville Schools policy makes sure they feed all students, but the process of collecting lunch debt is its own challenge. At the end of the school year if a parent or guardian hasn’t paid off the debt, the schools have to cover the cost.

“I wish I could pay off every dime, but can’t per federal law,” Wilson said.

Wilson said before the pandemic, they would serve roughly 50,000 meals to students a week, but that number jumped to almost 90,000 while lunches were free. That number has lowered to around 60,000 this school year.

The easing of the financial burden for the school system as well as for students and their families is welcomed by I-SS.

“It’s an awesome idea and we’re grateful for it. Children need to eat, regardless of if they can pay and this takes away a lot stress of paying off debt,” Wilson said. “A lot of people want to pay it forward, but don’t know how. This gets the community involved.”

While the fundraiser remains far from it’s goal, its organizers said they’ll continue to campaign until donations taper off.

"I am beyond thrilled that we were able to raise more than $6,000!! It is my vision to see each school in the Iredell County to clear their balances by the end of the year!" Kiral said.