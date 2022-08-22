Claudio Gregorio serving on USS The Sullivans

Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio, a native of Statesville, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Gregorio, a 2018 North Iredell High School graduate, serves as an electronics technician responsible for working on equipment in various spaces of the ship and working with quartermasters to ensure safe navigations.

“I like working on The Sullivans because the work makes you stronger,” Gregorio said. “Not every day is easy, but we get through it together.”

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.