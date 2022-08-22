 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Claudio Gregorio serving on USS The Sullivans

  • 0

Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio, a native of Statesville, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Gregorio, a 2018 North Iredell High School graduate, serves as an electronics technician responsible for working on equipment in various spaces of the ship and working with quartermasters to ensure safe navigations.

“I like working on The Sullivans because the work makes you stronger,” Gregorio said. “Not every day is easy, but we get through it together.”

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

People are also reading…

The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio

Gregorio

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New council gets down to business

New council gets down to business

After the pomp and circumstance of swearing in the new city council in Statesville, it was time to get down to business for the old and new me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts have figured out the first crop we might grow on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert