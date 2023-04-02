The satirical novel, “Catch-22,” was published in 1961. I first heard of the book when I was a student at UNC Charlotte in the late 1960s.

I had overheard students talking about Joseph Heller’s (1923-1999) anti-war book and had seen students (many of them veterans) carrying paperback copies on several occasions. It seemed to be a book that would qualify as unofficially required reading and I set about to get a copy and read it.

Let me be honest here: I started reading it at least half a dozen times, then stopped, put it down and wondered what all the fuss was about. I remember talking to another student, probably an English major, about “Catch-22.”

He stopped me before I had spoken hardly a sentence. “Yeah, I know what you mean,” he said. “I had to start reading it at least that many times, too. But just stay with it, Stonestreet. I know it doesn’t make any sense at first, but it will. Trust me; hang in there,” or words to that effect.

And so, I turned to Page 1 and started the book again, perhaps for the seventh time, determined to get far enough into the hefty book for it to begin to make sense. Once I start a book, I like to finish it.

You may be pleased to learn that eventually it did begin to make sense and I was glad I had persevered.

One has to recall that in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the war in Vietnam was getting a lot of attention (and a lot of young college-aged American men). I remember receiving a “greeting” from the Department of Defense informing me that should my college grade point average fall below a certain number, I would be on the bus to an Army boot camp before I could whistle “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

The absurdity of war was the theme of the novel. Joseph Heller, was himself stationed in Italy during the Second World War, like the fictional Capt. Yossarian, and flew 60 combat missions in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a bombardier on a B-25 Mitchell bomber.

Some readers may recall the 1970 movie of the same name, starring Alan Arkin, Art Garfunkel, Bob Newhart, John Voight, Orson Wells and others. The movie had some really fine scenes, but made no sense if you had not read the book. I think many people left the cinema muttering something like, “What was that about? I didn’t get it. It made no sense.” Judy, who went to see the movie with me, may have suggested that I try to get our price of admission back at the ticket booth.

The protagonist of the novel, John Yossarian, is a member of an American bomber crew stationed in Italy in World War II. He realizes that his chances of living through the war are not favorable and that his odds of surviving are decreasing with each mission flown.

However, he learns that he can get out of flying more missions by simply requesting it and claiming to be crazy and acting like it.

As one critic has pointed out, “Yossarian is furious because thousands of people he has never met — those whom he is dropping bombs on — are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy — it is his own army, which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service.”

However, and here comes the catch, by requesting to get out of flying more missions, the request proves that you are not crazy, so you have to keep flying missions.

As Yossarian states in the book, “That’s some catch, that Catch-22.” The term, “Catch-22,” has since entered our language.

I’m going to get a copy of the movie, and possibly, reread the book. Being 50 years older now and having served in the U.S. military since I read the book the first time, I suspect “Catch-22” will have deeper levels of meaning for me. Funny how some books improve with age.