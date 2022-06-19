Class of 2022 names bring back memories of high school graduation

I don’t know if you scan through the names of graduates of Iredell’s high schools, but I do particularly the graduates of my alma mater, Mooresville High School. My best wishes go to all of Iredell’s 2022 graduates.

In the Class of 1966, we had about 130 graduates at Mooresville High. This year’s crop at MHS numbered 466, if I counted correctly, which would put the high school’s student population — four grades — at more than 2,000.

First, let me make it clear that I am not making fun of, nor in any way making disparaging remarks, on names, ethnicity or country of birth. I am only noting change.

The Mooresville students’ surnames printed in the July 8 R&L were much more diverse than those of 56 years ago. In addition, their first names were much more creative. I noted a number of them had three names before their surname.

For example, if we examined the names of students from Iredell County from the time of the American Civil War, we would encounter as boys’ first or middle names a great many fellows named James, John or Robert, plus a fair number of young men with Biblical names such as Abraham (or Abram), Gideon, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Mordecai, Nehemiah and so forth, which are rare nowadays.

Civil War time’s girls’ names were led by Mary, then comes Elizabeth. Sally was popular, as was Nellie and Ann (Anne). Two more popular Biblical names were Ruth and Sarah. In the South, many girls had double names, such as Mary Frances, or Stella Mae.

Back in 1966 our graduating class was blessed with eight girls with the first or middle name of Judith or Judy (one of whom would be my wife), seven named Linda or Lynda, plus several Susans.

Popular boys’ first names from our 1966 class included Richard (3), Robert (4), Ronald or Ronnie (4) and William (4).

Back in 1966, the Mooresville Graded School District had two high schools, Mooresville High and Dunbar High. If the district been fully integrated, the addition of Dunbar School’s graduates to MHS’s in 1966 would have boosted Mooresville High’s total. How many children beginning school in a Mooresville first grade class walked across the stage of Roland R. Morgan Auditorium in June of 1966?

I remember being handed my diploma by the chairman of the district’s board of education — I think it was Dr. Tyner, a veterinarian. I then walked past the podium and next shook the hand of our principal, Max Nanney, who stood at the base of the steps from the stage to the floor of the auditorium. Think of how humiliating, as well as possibly injurious, it would have been to trip on the edge of one’s graduation gown and fall in front of classmates, parents, etc., on your very “last day of school.”

Mr. Nanney thus served as a possible “catcher.” I don’t believe anyone needed to be caught by him on that day, but it was prudent to have him standing there, just in case.

I should mention some backstory. In 1959, Dr. James B. Conant (1893-1978) published a well-known and influential book on education, “The American High School Today: A First Report to Interested Citizens.” Dr. Conant had the academic qualifications to write his book. His doctorate was in chemistry.

He eventually became president of Harvard (his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees were from there). Later, he was our country’s first high commissioner to West Germany and still later, ambassador. In his spare time, he was a senior advisor to the Atomic Energy Commission and the National Science Foundation. He also wrote or co-authored at least eight books.

Dr. Conant recommended that high schools be limited in student population to around 1,000. More than that, he felt, would result in students being “lost” in the crowd.

He also believed that the needs of a democracy are best served when schools reflect the actual make-up of the community they serve. In other words, no magnet or specialist schools.

Dr. Conant reasoned that a high school with fewer than around a thousand students would not have enough students to be able to offer advanced classes like physics, French III, advanced mathematics and so forth to the students planning on going on to higher education. The United States, it seemed, needed more college graduates, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and not so many in the liberal arts.

Why? In the late 1950s and early 1960s, America felt it must catch up to and surpass the Soviet Union in science and technology. The Soviets had put up “Sputnik” in October of 1957, which traversed the sky over America every so many minutes.

Our sleek, beautiful rockets too often exploded magnificently on the launch pads. Russian rockets had the sleekness of tractors, but got the job done. Watch the movie, “The Right Stuff,” and you will understand what I am referring to.

America was, apparently, losing “The Space Race,” and our educational system was felt to be partly to blame. Another book pointing out our schools’ deficiencies was 1955’s “Why Johnny Can’t Read and What You Can Do about It,” by Rudolf Flesch (1911-1986), which attacked the way reading was then being taught, which was called the “look-say” method.

Dr. Flesch, who had doctorates in law and library science, advocated a return to phonics, and his books are said to have inspired 1957’s “The Cat in the Hat” and other works by Theodore Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

I wonder if Dr. Conant’s books or Dr. Flesch’s books are still read today. I know that Dr. Seuss’s are.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”