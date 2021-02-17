Clark joins United Way of Iredell's Legacy Circle with planned gift

Statesville native Mary Dawne Clark has joined the Legacy Circle with a substantial planned gift to the United Way Endowment. The Endowment for the Future provides a sustainable revenue source to fund transformational grants in local nonprofit programs and services as well as provide immediate emergency or natural disaster relief for our community.

Clark’s donation is the most recent example of philanthropic leaders across Iredell coming together to create a lasting legacy dedicated to meeting the future needs of the community.

“United Way of Iredell County is a critical leader in addressing the most challenging conditions of our community,” Clark said. “I am proud to support United Way’s efforts for generations to come, knowing the lives of citizens in our community will be positively impacted by the innovation this endowment will generate. My parents were very active community leaders for years and from a very early age, instilled in me the need to give back”

Clark is an integral part of the Iredell County philanthropic community with many years of service at nonprofit organizations across the community and the state of North Carolina.