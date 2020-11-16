 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to unveil master plan for Shelton Avenue Linear Park
0 comments
top story

City to unveil master plan for Shelton Avenue Linear Park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linear Park Mtg Notice.JPG
Nancy Davis

The City of Statesville will hold a public meeting Tuesday to unveil the master plan for the Shelton Avenue Linear Park. The public is invited to drop-in at the Bentley Community Center, 324 Wilmington Ave., 6-8 p.m., to view and discuss the proposed uses and features for the new park.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The proposed multi-use path and linear park was first identified as part of the Downtown & NC 115 Streetscape/Land Use Master Plan prepared in 2009. In the past year, the planning department has created an advisory committee to oversee the process and received input from the community on the planning and design of the facility. Those ideas have now been incorporated into the proposed design that the public can view and comment on Tuesday.

The public will be asked to wear a mask, and social distancing will be observed.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert