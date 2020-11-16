City to unveil master plan for Shelton Avenue Linear Park

The City of Statesville will hold a public meeting Tuesday to unveil the master plan for the Shelton Avenue Linear Park. The public is invited to drop-in at the Bentley Community Center, 324 Wilmington Ave., 6-8 p.m., to view and discuss the proposed uses and features for the new park.

The proposed multi-use path and linear park was first identified as part of the Downtown & NC 115 Streetscape/Land Use Master Plan prepared in 2009. In the past year, the planning department has created an advisory committee to oversee the process and received input from the community on the planning and design of the facility. Those ideas have now been incorporated into the proposed design that the public can view and comment on Tuesday.