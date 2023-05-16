The solid waste fee might get flushed down the drain if the current proposed 2023-24 budget for the City of Statesville is approved.

City Manager Ron Smith’s proposed $165.47 million operating and capital expense budget includes the addition of 10 positions to city staff, cost of living adjustments, as well as the final step of phasing out of the solid waste fee, which generated just over $610,000 in revenue.

The city budget benefits from the county’s tax reappraisal, which increased the city’s ad valorem tax revenue by $6 million, a 30% increase according to Smith’s presentation, as well as an 8% increase in sales tax revenue.

The city’s capital improvement plan (approximately $8 million) and salary increases ($4 million) that include an 8% cost of living increase are the major expenditures.

The city’s proposed tax rate for FY2024 is $0.5478, which is the same as the previous tax appraisal in 2020. A revenue-neutral tax rate for Statesville would be $0.4147.

A public hearing on the budget is set for June 5 at 7 p.m.

Public comment

Lisa Mozer began the public comment period by expressing her concerns with how the city handles Green Street Cemetery and other historic and Black areas of the city.

“Sometimes we put a Band-Aid on an issue when we really need investment, especially when it comes to the first distinct African American Historic District here in Statesville,” Mozer said.

Mozer said it’s been an “awkward” process, partially because it is something that hasn’t been done before. She mentioned there is still work to be done with the ground-penetrating radar survey at the Green Street Cemetery and said it is a priority as the information gathered is needed to continue the process of creating a historic area in the city. She expressed concerns with the process at the Green Street Cemetery and asked if more expertise could have been brought in to help bring forward more information as it is gathered.

Betty Quintero-Soto asked the city to make sure the city supports projects at the Green Street Cemetery.

Deloris Hobbs spoke about her concerns with speeding on Broom Street and asked if the city could add speedbumps on the road.

Tyrone Phifer expressed his concerns with housing the homeless in Statesville, saying he heard there wasn’t enough room at shelters over the winter and that people were left sleeping out in the cold.

“We need solutions here in Statesville,” Phifer said. “We need shelter for these people in the winter. Nobody should be sleeping in the cold.”

Chauntee Hardy asked for the city to open up more things for the youth to do, particularly to the south side, as well as asking for public transportation to facilitate travel for people to work and live in Statesville. She also was concerned with how people would pay taxes as the county adjusts its own tax rate in light of recent re-evaluations.

“We are all on an expiration date. If we don’t do something now, we’re not going to have a safe place in Statesville, we’re not going to have homes in Statesville, and we’re going to be a ghost town,” Hardy said.

Vice chairman of the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education Mike Kubiniec asked for the city to crack down on any businesses selling vaping devices and materials to teenagers. He also expressed appreciation for the city working more with the school system as well to address a number of issues that students face.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Planning: Approved a request to demolish the existing structure at 113 Garfield St.

Annexation: Approved the second reading of AX23-05, an ordinance to annex the property at the corner of James Farm Road and Glenway Drive, known as the James Glen Multi-Family property.

Airport: Approved a contract with Samet Corporation for the construction of the Airport Terminal building.

Also approved a budget amendment to move the interest accrued up to $30,000 on a $500,000 grant from the North Carolina SCIF Fund.

Police: Approve a request to transfer an insurance reimbursement in the amount of $32,500 to the police department and approval of a budget amendment. The City of Statesville received an insurance reimbursement check in the amount of $32,500 for a police vehicle which was totaled last year in a collision. The police department will utilize these funds and funds existing in its vehicle maintenance account to pay for a replacement vehicle and upfit.

Regular agenda

Clayton Homes: Approved first reading to annex property at 413 Twin Oaks Road submitted by Clayton Homes of Statesville. The current tax value of the parcel requesting annexation is $11,250. The applicant estimates that the project value would be approximately $196,000.

Greenbriar Ridge: Approved a rezoning request for Greenbriar Ridge as there was a major amendment to the concept plan for the rezoning of approximately 87.39 acres located on East Greenbriar Road for the Greenbriar Ridge subdivision. Changes include a change to increase the number of lots built in the two phases, as well as changing street locations with the development.

Free Nancy Avenue: Authorized the upset bid procedure for 1203 Free Nancy Ave. and 1213 Free Nancy Ave. Jai Amba Maa (JAM) Hospitality Statesville has made an introductory offer of $650,000 for the properties. Unless otherwise specified, proceeds from the sale will be added to the General Fund.

Planning: Approved the first reading of a change that would affect tobacco and vape shops with changes to zoning and the lighting used at the businesses.

Police: Approved the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit camping and improper use of city property. Councilwoman Kim Wasson noted that there are housing issues for residents discussed earlier in the meeting and that there all working people are facing removal due to the lack of affordable housing.