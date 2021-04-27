City of Statesville upgrading electric, water meters

They will have a laminated letter from the city authorizing them to upgrade the meter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They will not enter your home or ask for money for any reason.

You can also call 704-878-3564 to verify the identity of any person claiming to work for CCI and ask to see their ID.

Upon arrival at your residence:

The CCI technician will knock on the door to inform you that work is beginning.

The electric meter installation will take about 15 minutes and the water meter installation takes about 30 minutes.

When they are finished, they will leave a door hanger explaining what they have done.

You will be notified if there was an issue preventing CCI from changing any of the meters serving you.

The cost to replace Statesville’s 21,000 total meters is just under $6.7 million. The city expects an eight-year payback, taking into account the city’s projected growth, an annual $900,000 savings. AMI implementation is being done without raising utility rates to pay for the project.

The AMI system can also help customers reduce their utility costs. Once the meter is installed, the customer can activate their customer portal. This tool allows customers to access and review electric and/or water meter usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis. Customers will be able to compare usage to weather data and receive notification of alerts about usage levels if requested. It can also detect and notify customers of water leaks. Instructions on setting up the customer portal can be found at www.statesvillenc.net/AMI.