The city of Statesville announced the launch of its revamped website, statesvillenc.net, providing the community with an enhanced and seamless online experience. The newly refreshed website offers a more streamlined outline of information and integrates with the community and quasi-government websites, including the Statesville Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCVB), Downtown Statesville Development Corp. (DSDC), and the Chamber of Commerce. This comprehensive approach aims to connect citizens and partners with a reliable source of truth for all community-related information.

As part of the website update, the city of Statesville has introduced subdomains dedicated to key departments. Visitors can now explore in-depth information, programs and services offered by the Statesville Recreation and Parks, police and civic center departments. The addition of these subdomains aims to provide the community with easy access to essential information, reflecting the city’s commitment to transparency and open communication.

With a focus on user convenience, the refreshed website boasts streamlined search functionality. This enhancement ensures that citizens can effortlessly find the information they seek, creating a smooth and satisfying user experience.

The city of Statesville takes pride in being the top website in search results for the keyword “Statesville.” By providing a website that not only offers the best information but also connects users to the appropriate partner organizations, the city ensures that visitors land on the most reliable sources for their specific needs.

Since the website’s soft introduction a few months ago, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive. Cindy Sutton, executive director of the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCVB), reported a significant increase in referrals to their Discover Statesville website, showcasing community information. The partnership between the city of Statesville and SCVB has proven fruitful, with both organizations working together to create transparent and informative websites.

The city of Statesville invites all residents, businesses, and visitors to explore the newly refreshed statesvillenc.net. Discover a user-friendly platform that offers valuable resources and connects the community to the best information available. The city looks forward to continued growth and engagement, driven by its commitment to serving the community with transparency and excellence.