As the city of Statesville gears up for the upcoming loose-leaf collection season, it alerted residents of an initiative that will continue from last year. The Public Works Department is offering 60-gallon leaf bags once again this year to aid in efficient leaf disposal.

Beginning Sept.5, city residents can pick up 60-gallon leaf bags at no charge. Each household is eligible for a free roll of 15 bags per month, available until December. For those requiring extra bags, additional rolls can be purchased for $2 each. Bags can be picked up at the following locations:

Customer Service Department, 301 S. Center St.

Statesville Fitness & Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road

Bentley Community Center, 324 Wilmington Ave.

To ensure the success of this program, it is requested that these bags be used solely for their intended purpose — collecting leaves. Please refrain from using them for garbage disposal. Your cooperation is vital to the success of this initiative.

Bagged leaves will be picked up alongside your regular garbage collection each week. This arrangement guarantees a timely and efficient leaf removal process. Please note that loose-leaf collection will not begin until October.

A schedule outlining the loose-leaf collection timeline will be made available in the coming weeks. For residents opting for loose-leaf collection the following guidelines are offered:

Place leaves on the curb in front of your residence, at the edge of your yard and behind the curb.

Avoid placing leaves on streets or sidewalks.

Maintain distance between leaf piles and parked vehicles.

Keep sticks and limbs separate from the leaf piles.

Prevent leaves from obstructing storm drains.

Ensure your water meter remains visible and accessible.

Again, it is important to note that bagged leaves are collected weekly along with regular garbage pickup. This eliminates the need to wait for leaf collection trucks for an extended period.