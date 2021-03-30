 Skip to main content
City of Statesville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
City of Statesville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The City of Statesville will host the StarMed Healthcare COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road. Vaccines will be administered at no cost between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment only.

Go to starmed.care or call 980-445-9818 to register. This is a Pfizer First Dose vaccine clinic.

The clinic is being held inside the Statesville Fitness and Activity. Plenty of parking is available.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, all of Group Four will become eligible Wednesday. Group 5 will become eligible on April 7.

